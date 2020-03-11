Frankie Edgar Targeting Return In June Against Any Top-Ranked Bantamweights

Frankie Edgar is ready to get back into the Octagon following his first-round TKO loss to Korean Zombie at UFC Busan.

Edgar took the fight on short notice when he was set to battle Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh in his bantamweight debut.

For the former UFC lightweight champion, he doesn’t know who is next for him but wants a top-ranked bantamweight.

“I have no idea [who’s next], honestly,” Edgar told MMA Junkie. “I’m down with anybody in the top five [or] 10, so whatever they come up with. I’m not really one to pick guys unless they’re the champion.”

Edgar says he plans on meeting with his management to discuss his options but is eyeing a summertime return.

“I’m going to obviously fight at 135 like I was originally planning to do and try to get in there in June,” Edgar said. “I think [my manager] Ali [Abdelaziz] will probably start talking some opponents with the UFC soon.”

In the end, Frankie Edgar says the bantamweight division is more exciting than ever and he says it is motivating for him.

“It’s exciting,” Edgar said. “This might be the new, hot division right now and I can insert myself in this and get some more motivation, I guess – some goals, some guys that are scary to prepare for.”