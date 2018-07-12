Frankie Edgar Targets UFC 230, Talks Brian Ortega Passing on Jeremy Stephens

Frankie Edgar believes a bout in New York City later this year could be on his radar.

It has been a wild year for Edgar thus far. “The Answer” was supposed to challenge Max Holloway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title back in March. Holloway went down with an injury. Brian Ortega stepped up and knocked out Edgar in the first round. Just over one month later, Edgar returned to action and defeated Cub Swanson via unanimous decision.

Ortega’s knockout over Edgar earned him a title opportunity at UFC 226 against Holloway. “Blessed” once again had to pull out of a title fight. The UFC offered Ortega a bout against Jeremy Stephens, but “T-City” didn’t take the fight on three days’ notice.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Edgar gave his take on Ortega passing on a bout with Stephens:

“Sometimes when you have the chance to fight for a title or an interim title, you gotta jump on it. Because who knows, now that Brian pissed off UFC and company, maybe they might not give him that shot.”

As far as when Edgar would like to return goes, “The Answer” said a trip to Madison Square Garden could be his next destination:

“For me, I don’t know. I’m not gonna wait around for a title shot or anything. I’m gonna let my shoulder heal up properly and get back training and see what happens. If there’s an opportunity, for sure I’m gonna jump on it. If not, I’m gonna get in there. I don’t know, ‘The Garden’s’ coming back in November so that might make sense for me.”

UFC 230 is set to take place on Nov. 3. There are no fights set for the card at the moment. Usually, the UFC stacks their New York City cards so don’t be surprised to see two or more title bouts.

Who would you match Frankie Edgar up against for his next fight?