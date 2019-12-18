Frankie Edgar to Disgruntled Cory Sandhagen: “That’s the Breaks”

UFC legend Frankie Edgar does not seem fazed by Cory Sandhagen’s complaints about his decision to fight Chan Sung Jung and thus leaving Sandhagen without an opponent.

Frankie Edgar was originally slated to make his bantamweight debut against rising contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh, but he will instead be filling in for an injured Brian Ortega to fight Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan. Sandhagen is now left with the bitter aftertaste of what appears to be an unfulfilled training camp, and he has trashed Edgar for his decision, but Edgar has already moved on (Via MMA Fighting):

“Right now, I really don’t want to think about Cory,” Edgar said. “I think I’ve got to worry about the Zombie, first and foremost,” Edgar said. “I mean, hey, I’ll never say die. If it works out, we’ll see what happens, but the test in front of me is no joke. I know it will be a great fight with him. That’s first and foremost.

Edgar’s decision to move on from Cory Sandhagen does not necessarily mean the two won’t cross paths in the future, but in the interim, Edgar is a veteran who has seen it all and knows how frequently the unexpected can happen in this sport, so his sympathy for Sandhagen seems limited.

“It sucks. That’s the breaks,” Edgar said when of Sandhagen. “I’ve definitely been disappointed in this game quite a bit myself. I’m sure I’ll meet him down the road if not in January.”

