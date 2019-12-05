Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung Official For UFC Busan

Frankie Edgar has officially stepped in as a replacement opponent for Chan Sung Jung.

Jung was supposed to face Brian Ortega on Dec. 21 in the main event of UFC Busan. Ortega was forced off the card due to a torn ACL. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Edgar was being targeted to replace Ortega. The UFC took to its Twitter account to make it official.

As tough as they come 💪



🇺🇸 @FrankieEdgar steps in to the main event of #UFCBusan vs @KoreanZombieMMA. pic.twitter.com/kIrtRkQzqm — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2019

Edgar was scheduled to make his bantamweight debut on Jan. 25 at UFC Raleigh. He was set to face Cory Sandhagen. In Helwani’s report, he mentioned that the UFC was still hopeful that the bout can remain unchanged. Sandhagen wasn’t happy when speaking to Helwani.

“It’s not cool of Frankie to do something like that. I don’t know if money got involved or what but I thought this guy wanted to have another run at a belt and to call himself the best in the world. I thought that’s the kind of fighter Frankie was. It what he said he wanted. – it’s sad that his values got mixed somewhere and now he’s taking a fight that isn’t going to get him within arms reach of a title, like the fight against me would. The UFC is trying to do their jobs and save a huge card, which I get, but they’re also losing a shot at an opportunity to turn a young, new face into a star and the Raleigh fans are going to be pretty bummed too.”