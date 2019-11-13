Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen Set For Jan. 25

Frankie Edgar has a dance partner for his UFC bantamweight debut and his name is Cory Sandhagen.

ESPN reports that Edgar vs. Sandhagen is a go for Jan. 25 inside the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Edgar was last seen in action back in July. He was defeated by UFC featherweight titleholder Max Holloway. Meanwhile, Sandhagen is on a seven-fight winning streak.

Back in August, Edgar explained to ESPN why it took him this long to move down to 135 pounds.

“I always wanted it to be about fighting. I didn’t want it to be about cutting weight. The sport was originated to see who’s the best fighter. Not who’s the best weight cutter. Who’s the best athlete? Who’s the best fighter? Which skill is the best? I used my skills to beat bigger guys. That was my story and I kinda liked it. I liked being the little guy battling the big guys.

“These guys are getting better. They’re getting more athletic, they’re getting better at cutting weight. These guys are getting bigger and better and younger. So, gotta do something.”

Now that Frankie Edgar’s UFC bantamweight debut is set, do you agree with the choice of opponent?