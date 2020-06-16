Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz Moved To July 15 Fight Island Event

Frankie Edgar bantamweight debut has been delayed a couple of days.

Edgar was expected to fight Pedro Munhoz on the stacked UFC 251 event on July 11, yet AG Fight was to report the bout was being moved to the Wednesday’s July 15 event.

MMANews has since confirmed the news with Frankie Edgar over text where he said, “lol yes, guess it was moved.”

Frankie Edgar confirms to me via text his fight was indeed moved to July 15. His response was “lol yes, guess it was moved” https://t.co/6UsSLkZLp5 — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) June 16, 2020

Edgar-Munhoz will not be the main event as Calvin Kattar will still battle Dan Ige in the headliner. It should be expected that the bantamweight clash would be the co-main but it has not been confirmed. Why the fight was even moved in the first place is uncertain, but perhaps, it is to add to the July 15 event.

Frankie Edgar is riding a two-fight losing skid where he lost by first-round TKO against Korean Zombie in December. He took the bout on short notice after he was expected to battle Cory Sandhagen at bantamweight in January. Before the loss to Zombie, the former UFC lightweight champion dropped a decision to Max Holloway for the featherweight title.

Pedro Munhoz, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238. It was presumed to be a number one contender bout following the Brazilian’s knockout win over Cody Garbrandt.