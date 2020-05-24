Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz Reported For UFC Event On July 11

Frankie Edgar will officially drop down to bantamweight on July 11.

According to a report from MMAFighting, Edgar will make his 135-pound debut when he battles Pedro Munhoz on July 11. The UFC has yet to announce the matchup or the event location.

Edgar is 23-8-1 as a pro and currently on a two-fight losing streak. Last time out, he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Busan, in a scrap he stepped up on short notice. Before that, he dropped a decision to Max Holloway for the featherweight title.

The former UFC lightweight champion has talked about dropping down to bantamweight since his loss to Holloway. It was rumored he would fight Aljamain Sterling at UFC 244 but it never came to fruition. He was then scheduled to fight Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh in January, but he pulled out of the fight when he took the Zombie fight on short notice.

Pedro Munhoz, meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 238 where he suffered a decision loss to Sterling. The loss snapped his three-fight win streak where he had knockout wins over Cody Garbrandt and Bryan Caraway while beating Brett Johns by decision.

The Brazilian in Munhoz is currently ranked seventh at bantamweight, so it gives Edgar a shot to become top-10 in the division right away.