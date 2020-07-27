Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz Rescheduled To Headline August 22 Event

Frankie Edgar’s UFC bantamweight debut has been postponed again.

For months now, Edgar said he would be dropping down to 135-pounds and was supposed to debut against Cory Sandhagen in January. Yet, he took a short notice featherweight bout against Chan Sung Jung so that fight was called off. He then was expected to face Pedro Munhoz on July 11 at UFC 251. But, it was later moved to July 15 and then Munhoz tested positive so the fight was called off.

Edgar was offered short notice fights but wanted the Munhoz matchup. So, it was rebooked for UFC 252 on August 15. Yet, the fight has been moved to August 22 to serve as the main event of the card. Combate was first to report the news of the change.

Frankie Edgar is currently on a two-fight losing streak after losing by TKO to Korean Zombie and dropping a decision to Max Holloway for the featherweight title. The former UFC lightweight champion is a legend of the sport and future UFC Hall of Famer.

Pedro Munhoz, meanwhile, is currently ranked as the fifth-ranked bantamweight in the world. He has not competed since he lost by decision to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238 to snap his three-fight winning streak. Before that, he had the upset KO win over Cody Garbrandt.

The fight moving to August 22 certainly makes sense as it is a big ESPN show without a main event. The original hope was Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley would headline the card but the former champ said he wouldn’t be ready until September. So, getting a former UFC champion and future Hall of Famer in Edgar to headline a show against one of the top contenders in Munhoz is a great main event.