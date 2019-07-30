Frankie Edgar’s Coach Has Wanted Pupil To Go Down To Bantamweight

Frankie Edgar suffered a tough loss at the hands of Max Holloway at UFC 240. It was the fifth straight title fight loss, and third in a row at featherweight.

Now, Edgar has a decision to make. If he wants to win a second belt, bantamweight could very well be his best bet. According to his coach, Ricardo Almeida, they have wanted to see him go down there for a while.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while, telling him to move down to 135 pounds, but he never really wanted it, he was never really interested,” Almeida told MMA Fighting. “What Frankie wants is to be the best in the world. Frankie wants to win this second belt. And if he sees a path to get to that belt in that weight class, I’m sure he would really consider it. And I think he’d probably have that path.

“It doesn’t make sense for him to go down just for a fight, but if it’s for a title run and become champion again, I think everyone wants to see that. It would be incredible to see him fighting (Henry) Cejudo, (T.J.) Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, all those beasts in that weight class — except for Marlon (Moraes) [laughs].”

Edgar is no doubt a small featherweight and has said before he could make 135-pounds. Whether or not he goes down is to be seen.