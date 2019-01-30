Freddie Roach Wants GSP To Fight Conor McGregor

Boxing coach Freddie Roach hopes to see Georges St-Pierre fight one more time and to do so against Conor McGregor.

St-Pierre was last seen in action back in Nov. 2017. “Rush” challenged Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. St-Pierre ended up submitting Bisping to become the new middleweight champion. The following month, St-Pierre vacated the title.

Roach Wants GSP vs. McGregor

Roach took the time to speak on Brendan Schaub’s “Below The Belt” show on Showtime. The renowned boxing coach said he believes St-Pierre is only interested in one more fight (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think one more. Just one.”

When asked about which fighter he’d like to see St-Pierre fight for his swan song, Roach said the following:

“The Irish boy. He’s got a big mouth. We’ll make the weight. Georges is on a new diet; it’s doing really great. We wanted to prove that we could go up in the higher weight division, and we did that. Then Dana got mad that we dropped that title.”

McGregor was handed a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in the UFC 229 brawl. Since the suspension is retroactive to Oct. 6, McGregor can return in April. Rumors are running wild of a McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone showdown during International Fight Week, but nothing has been confirmed.

UFC president Dana White has made it clear that he isn’t interested in seeing St-Pierre move down to lightweight. White has certainly changed his mind in the past, so time will tell if “Rush” eventually does fight McGregor.

Do you think Georges St-Pierre will return?