Freddie Roach Reacts To Aaron Pico’s Bellator KO Loss

Aaron Pico suffered a devastating knockout loss at Bellator 214 this past weekend (Sat. January 26, 2019). Pico was defeated by Henry Corrales just over a minute into the first round. It ended Pico’s four-fight win streak in which he finished each of those victories via first-round knockout. Pico hadn’t lost since his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in June of 2017 at Bellator 180 from Madison Square Garden. Zach Freeman submitted Pico in just 24 seconds of the first round.

Pico has been highly-regarded as, arguably, the best prospect in MMA today. His knockout loss this past weekend was a shocking one for most fans, to say the least. Even Joe Rogan and company freaked out when watching it live on a Fight Companion. Pico’s boxing coach, the legendary Freddie Roach, spoke to Fightful to discuss Pico’s knockout loss. Here’s what Roach had to say:

“We spoke and the thing is…he made a mistake, he’s a very good puncher and even a better wrestler,” Roach said. “He made the choice to just go in and bang him out of there, when he should’ve made a choice to go wrestle and do what he does best.

“He had the guy out, its just a young man decision…they rush into it. With a little more experience and (if he) takes his time, he’s gotta realize he has more than just one game. He has very good hands…yes, but he has a lot more than that.

“He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world and he should’ve finished the fight with wrestling, in the heat of the moment…things happen.”

What do you think about Roach’s comments regarding Pico’s defeat?