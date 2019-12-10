Frustrated Francis Ngannou Considering Options Outside of UFC

Francis Ngannou wants a more active mixed martial arts career, and he is willing to explore the possibility of fighting elsewhere to ensure that happens.

Francis Ngannou has a streak of an impressive victims list of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos, all first-round knockouts. Unfortunately for Ngannou, he still is not next in line for a rematch against reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. That honor belongs to former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. And all that’s left for Ngannou is frustration (Via MMA Mania):

“I’m not going to get stuck on a title short or whatever, just give me a fight. I am willing to fight anybody. Like, let’s give Shamil, give me whoever you want me to fight and I will fight. But it’s been over five months.”

One particular willing opponent for Francis Ngannou is Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who just defeated Alistair Overeem via fourth-round KO at UFC Washington. However, Rozenstruik is not looking to fight again until March 2020, and Ngannou would have no say in the matter if the UFC decides that is his next opponent. For this reason, Ngannou is open to fighting as much as possible and as soon as possible so he can begin considering making a major career change:

“Do I have a choice?” Ngannou said of the March timeline. “I feel like that’s how they want me to feel, to feel low. I don’t have nothing else. They just put me here in a blind spot. Whatever. Maybe it would be good to fight all my three fights to fight out my contract because I might have options because I can’t stay like this.”

What are your thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s frustrations?