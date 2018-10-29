Full Countdown To UFC 230 – Cormier vs. Lewis (Video)

This weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018) the UFC will be making its return to Madison Square Garden for UFC 230. The pay-per-view (PPV) is headlined by a massive UFC heavyweight title bout. Daniel Cormier will make his first career heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis.

Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic, the most successful heavyweight champion in history, this past summer. As a result, “DC” became the UFC’s second-ever “Champ Champ.” Now, he’ll make his first heavyweight title defense against “The Black Beast.” Lewis earned his title opportunity at UFC 229 earlier this month (Sat. October 6, 2018). After being seemingly dominated by Alexander Volkov for three rounds, Lewis pulled off a wild hail mary knockout in the closing seconds of the fight.

It was later announced that Cormier and Lewis would main event UFC 230 with the heavyweight crown on the line. This will be Lewis’ first UFC heavyweight title opportunity of his career. In anticipation for the event, the UFC has released its “UFC 230 Countdown” special. Check out the full countdown here below:

Who do you think will leave Madison Square Garden heavyweight champ this weekend?