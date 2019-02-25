Video: Full UFC 235 Countdown Episode

The full UFC 235 Countdown episode has been released. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defends his title. He’ll be facing Anthony “Lionheart” Smith in his first defense since 2015.
In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley will defend his welterweight crown. against Kamaru Usman. The UFC released the full UFC 235 Countdown episode, previewing the PPV card, on YouTube. Check it out here:
UFC 235 Card:
Main Card:
- Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith
- Welterweight: (C) Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman
- Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren
- Women’s strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang
- Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz
Prelims:
- Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
- Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Misha Cirkunov
- Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Cody Stamann
- Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Diego Sanchez
UFC Fight Pass Prelims:
- Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Women’s bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Gina Mazany
- Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera
- Women’s strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Polynna Viana
What did you think of UFC 235 Countdown?