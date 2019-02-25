Video: Full UFC 235 Countdown Episode

Check out the full UFC 235 Countdown episode, featuring previews of Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith and Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman.

The full UFC 235 Countdown episode has been released. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defends his title. He’ll be facing Anthony “Lionheart” Smith in his first defense since 2015.

In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley will defend his welterweight crown. against Kamaru Usman. The UFC released the full UFC 235 Countdown episode, previewing the PPV card, on YouTube. Check it out here:

UFC 235 Card:

Main Card:

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith

(C) Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman

Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz

Prelims:

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Johnny Walker vs. Misha Cirkunov

Alejandro Perez vs. Cody Stamann

Mickey Gall vs. Diego Sanchez

UFC Fight Pass Prelims:

Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Charles Byrd vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Macy Chiasson vs. Gina Mazany

Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera

What did you think of UFC 235 Countdown?