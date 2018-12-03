Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Call Out “Chicken” Anthony Joshua (Video)

After this weekend, two things are clear. The first, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are bad men in boxing’s heavyweight division. Two, they both still want their crack at heavyweight king Anthony Joshua. Wilder defended his WBC heavyweight title against Fury in Los Angeles over the weekend. Despite Fury seemingly picking apart Wilder for most of the fight, Wilder scored the only two knockdowns.

However, Wilder’s second knockdown in the 12th round very well could’ve ended the fight. Fury looked as if he was out cold but channeled his inner Undertaker and sat back up and got to his feet quickly. He’d live to fight the contest to the final bell, however, the judges turned in a controversial split draw decision.

Fury remained very respectful of the decision despite disagreeing with it. While Fury and Wilder disagreed on who truly won the fight, they did agree on one thing. They both believe Anthony Joshua is a “chicken,” and would each like a shot at the Englishman next (via MMA Mania):

“There’s another certain heavyweight out there,” Fury said. “Chicken! Chicken! Joshua, where are you? Where are you, AJ?”

“I 100% agree with that,” Wilder said. “We’re the two best in the world, and we proved it tonight, you know. You put two warriors in the ring, that want to put on a show for the fans, you get a great fight.”

Fury further elaborated on a potential fight with Joshua during his post-fight press conference. Check that out here:

Do you think Joshua will accept either of the men’s challenge?