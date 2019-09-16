Gaethje On McGregor: ‘I Want To F*ck Him Up’ For Punching ‘Old Man’

Justin Gaethje isn’t happy with Conor McGregor over his pub incident back in April.

TMZ released footage of McGregor punching a bar patron inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. Since that time, McGregor has apologized over the incident but some just aren’t sold. Just ask UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, who believes McGregor’s apology was a PR move.

Gaethje Wants UFC Title Shot, But Wouldn’t Mind Punching McGregor

Speaking to reporters following UFC Vancouver, Gaethje discussed one key reason why he’d fight McGregor (via MMAJunkie.com).

“He punched an old man in the face,” Gaethje (21-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) said after stopping Donald Cerrone (38-13 MMA, 23-10 UFC) in the first round at UFC on ESPN+ 16. “I want to (expletive) him up for that.”

With that said, Gaethje’s ultimate goal is to receive a shot at the UFC lightweight title. If the McGregor fight is offered down the road, Gaethje isn’t opposed to it.

“Far as I know, he’s retired,” Gaethje said. “He’s in the rankings, so he either fights or he gets out. I absolutely would love to fight him.”

Gaethje is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone. With the victory, Gaethje now finds himself on a three-fight winning streak and knocking at the door of a potential title opportunity.

Would you rather see Justin Gaethje compete for the UFC lightweight title next, or share the Octagon with Conor McGregor?