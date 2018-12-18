Bellator 218’s James Gallagher Doesn’t Consider First Loss A Setback

James Gallagher is going into Bellator 218 with a new appreciation for mixed martial arts.

Gallagher was looking like the next hot featherweight prospect out of SBG Ireland. With a swagger and confidence similar to his teammate Conor McGregor, many wondered if Gallagher would become a breakout star under the Bellator banner. The momentum was halted when another prospect Ricky Bandejas knocked Gallagher out cold in a bantamweight clash.

James Gallagher Not Viewing Loss As Setback

Gallagher recently spoke to MMANYTT.com. During the interview, “The Strabanimal” explained why he isn’t viewing the first defeat of his career as a setback:

“It didn’t set me back at all, it put me into the stratosphere and took me forward. It took me back for a few days and I was drowning my sorrows and sobbing on the floor for a few hours like it was the most devastating thing ever, but when I sit and look back at it, I think it’s just put me into the stratosphere and it’s taught me a lot. I will die trying to become a world champion and not many people can honestly say that. That’s just me though and a loss isn’t going to stop me. I was bruised not broken.”

Gallagher recently said his mindset changed after being iced by Bandejas. He claims that following the loss, he wants to capture Bellator gold now more than ever.

Bellator 218 will take place inside the 3Arena in Dublin Ireland on Feb. 23. In the main event, Gallagher will take on Steven Graham.