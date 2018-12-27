Cody Garbrandt Reportedly Eying UFC 225 Return

Since suffering the first back-to-back defeats of his career, Cody Garbradnt seems ready to return to the Octagon. Garbrandt defeated Dominick Cruz back in December of 2016 to capture the 135-pound championship. In his first title defense, he faced former teammate TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 217. However, Dillashaw got the better of “No Love,” knocking him out in the second round.

Garbrandt attempted to bounce back almost a year later, rematching Dillashaw for the bantamweight throne. They headlined UFC 227, but things ended even worst for Garbrandt. He was knocked out in the first round by Dillashaw, marking the first and only two losses of his MMA career. Since, Garbrandt has been enjoying some time off after the birth of his first child.

Recently, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn spoke to Garbrandt’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz. It was revealed that Garbrandt is targetting a return at UFC 225 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2, 2019. Also, “No Love’s” targeted opponent is said to be Pedro Munhoz:

.@AliAbdelaziz00 also tells @MMAjunkie Radio that Cody Garbrandt is targeting his return for UFC 235 in March and the fight they are pushing for is against Pedro Munhoz. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 26, 2018

Munhoz is currently on a two-fight win streak. His latest victory was a first-round TKO victory over Bryan Caraway. A match-up between Garbrandt and Munhoz would be beneficial for both men. Garbrandt gets the opportunity to knock off a rising contender, while Munhoz could defeat a former champion.

