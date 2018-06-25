Gastelum: I Don’t See How Weidman Thinks He Deserves Next Shot

Now that Robert Whittaker has defeated the boogeyman of the middleweight division twice, it is time for “Bobby Knuckles” to meet a new challenger and on the short list of who that might be is Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Weidman. Weidman has already begun lobbying to fill the slot opposite Whittaker for the Australian’s second title defense, stating that a victory over Gastelum as well as being a former champion should be enough to earn him the title shot. On Monday, Gastelum appeared on The MMA Hour to offer his rebuttal:

“I believe I was ranked 9th when he fought me, and he was coming off a three-fight skid,” Gastelum told Luke Thomas. “And since we fought, I’ve fought two top-five guys, two former champions…two guys who were in the top fight: Michael Bisping and Jacare. Jacare’s a former champion. Michael Bisping was the former champion. I’ve been beating all these top-10 guys and former champions while he’s been out injured, unfortunately. But in the past 18 months, I’ve had five fights with former champions and top-10 fighters. So I don’t [see] how he feels he deserves it.”

Robert Whittaker suffered a broken hand during his title defense against Yoel Romero at UFC 225, but if the champion is sidelined for a while or if there any other unforeseen hiccups that might delay being granted a shot in the near future, Gastelum is willing to be patient and sit out as long as necessary:

“I’ll wait out as long as I have to to get the title shot. Tyron Woodley waited out almost a year and a half after he fought me to finally fight Robbie Lawler. So I’ll sit it out. That’s fine.”

After making a case for himself, Gastelum would then move to delegitimize the opposing argument:

“He’s been injured. He’s been out, unfortunately, but that’s just the way it goes. He says he’s the most decorated fighter, but that’s in the past, man. We’re talking about now….and active fighters, fighters who are winning fights and fighting the big fights should be rewarded, and that should be me.

“Let’s do it by the end of the year…by November in Madison Square or do it in Vegas. I’m ready to go any time,” Gastelum said.

Fans want it, I want it. Let’s make it happen.”

Who do you believe should be next for Robert Whittaker? Kelvin Gastelum or Chris Weidman?