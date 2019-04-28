Highlights: Gaston Bolanos Puts Nathan Stolen Away At Bellator 220

Check out MMA News' Bellator 220 highlights, as Gaston Bolanos puts Nathan Stolen away early to open up Bellator 220's main card.

Opening up the main card tonight (Sat. April 27, 2019) for Bellator 220, Gaston Bolanos met Nathan Stolen inside the cage in lightweight action. Both men did relatively well in the opening minutes, exchanging shots.

However, midway through, Bolanos caught Stolen with a clean counter left hook that dropped him. He immediately swarmed on top and finished Stolen quickly with ground-and-pound. Check out the finish here below:

