Gavin Tucker vs. Andre Soukhamthath Official for UFC Moncton

The UFC officially announced yesterday that Gavin Tucker will be squaring off against Andre Soukhamthath at UFC Moncton on October 27th, with both fighters looking to erase the narrative of their previous bout.

Gavin Tucker entered his most recent bout against Rick Glenn with a 10-0 MMA record and coming off a successful MMA debut against Sam Sicilia, and he exited the bout amid controversy regarding whether or not the fight should have been stopped sooner or if his corner should have thrown in the towel during the three-round beating suffered at the hands of Rick Glenn. It is a new year, however, and Tucker will be making his return to action for the first time in 2018 when he takes on Andre Soukhamthath.

Andre Soukhamthath is 12-6 as a professional and 1-3 in the UFC. In his last bout Soukhamthath committed what could easily be argued to be the lowest demonstration of fight IQ in the history of the promotion. With Sean O’Malley visibly unable to walk or hold weight on his injured foot, Soukhamthath opted to close the distance and execute takedowns instead of keeping the fight standing where O’Malley was highly unlikely to survive with the condition of his foot being what it was. Nonetheless, Soukhamthath acknowledged his mistake and will now have an opportunity to put that experience and loss behind him and earn his second win in the promotion.

UFC Fight Night 138 (UFC Moncton) will be headlined by Volkan Oezdemir squaring off against Anthony Smith and will take place on Oct. 27 from the Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. With the addition of this featherweight bout, here is the updated card for the event:

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland

Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo

Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman

Gavin Tucker vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Who do you think bounces back from their last performance? Gavin Tucker or Andrew Soukhamthath?