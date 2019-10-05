GDR: Cejudo Would Bend the Knee in Kickboxing Match

Germaine de Randamie has a message for Triple C: He can join the man she defeated approximately 13 years ago, and he can bend the knee, too.

Henry Cejudo has infamously been calling out women since becoming a UFC double champion (and life triple champion, of course), namely UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and strawweight champion Weili Zhang. Cejudo has also called out the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, whom Germaine de Randamie will be fighting at UFC 245 in Las Vegas on December 14. If de Randamie defeats Nunes, it would seem that the pattern would continue, and she would receive a message from the Messenger as well. But as it happens, de Randamie has actually fought a man before, and successfully:

“I think it was 2005 or 2006, I think,” de Randamie said in UFC Copenhagen media scrum. “He also had 40 pounds on me. It was a boxing match. It was fun.

“I knocked him out cold.”

Germaine de Randamie went on to detail how the boxing match came about. Her opponent, Tom Waes, had three fights prior to challenging her when she had approximately 20 pro fights under her belt, and they decided to compete in a boxing match instead of a kickboxing match to even things out a bit. Also to keep things fair, Waes came in with a weight advantage to offset de Randamie’s experience advantage. Experience won out in the end with Waes, according to de Randamie’s account, being hospitalized. With the magic of the internet, you can watch the KO for yourself here.

On the surface, it would appear that Cejudo and Waes have something in common: they are both eager to fight women. But de Randamie believes that, in Cejudo’s case, his call-outs are merely for attention:

“It’s just a PR stunt,” de Randamie said. “But if Henry wants to do a kickboxing match with me, let’s do this! Let’s do it!”

If such a bout materialized, de Randamie believes there will be some knee-bending all right, but it wouldn’t be from her:

“Oh, he will bend the knee on a kickboxing match, I’m telling you right now,” de Randamie assured. “He will bend the knee.”

Who do you believe would win a kickboxing match between Germaine de Randamie and Henry Cejudo?