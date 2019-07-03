Gegard Mousasi Accuses Lovato Jr. Of Using Steroids – With A Catch

Gegard Mousasi isn’t moving beyond his loss to newly-crowned champion Rafael Lovato Jr. (highlights) at June’s Bellator Europe 3.

In a spot with the “Vechtersbazen Podcast” (via MMA Junkie), the former Bellator champ and UFC veteran recently claimed Lovato was “100 percent” using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) for their match. Yet he wouldn’t blame the alleged use on the loss, stating he still should have won the fight:

“I should have won this match even with him using PEDs.”

Lovato was able to use his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skill to control Mousasi during ther bout. ‘The Dreamcatcher’ claims he knew Lovato was using and even requested he have his blood tested by the commission. They rebuffed his request:

“I told the commission that it’s clear that he was on PEDs,” Mousasi said. “(The commissioner) gave me a pat on the shoulder and told me that he was going to get tested on fight day and walked away.”

Urine Test Results

There was a catch regarding Mousasi’s PED allegations, however.

Mike Mazzulli, president of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation and the Association of Boxing Commissions, was somehow the administrator at Bellator Europe 3. He said that both Lovato Jr. and Mousasi were required to submit urine tests. The tests came back negative for PEDs and drugs of abuse yesterday. Mazzulli then detailed his run-in with Mousasi:

“I did grab him on the shoulder and say, ‘Every time you fight, you ask me to test all the opponents, and I said that to you and your manager,’” Mazzulli said. “Mousasi knows I tested him, because I was out there taking urine from him. So I don’t know what he’s stating, but both tests came back negative.”

Contacted Coker – To No Avail

With Mazzulli sticking to the urine test results, Mousasi said he contacted Bellator President Scott Coker after viewing a picture of Lovato that didn’t look right. He said Coker never responded to him. Mousasi simply wants to face clean fighters like himself, he claimed:

“I have also sent Scott Coker a text, because I saw a picture of (Lovato Jr.) that did not look natural,” Mousasi said. “He told me that he would get back at me and call me. I didn’t hear anything back.

“I want to have fighters that are clean,” Mousasi said. “I’m a clean fighter, so I want my opponent to be clean.”

Does Mousasi’s accusation carry weight, or is it a case of some sour grapes?