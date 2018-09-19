Gegard Mousasi believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been lacking quality cards.

Mousasi was once a UFC middleweight, but he tested the free agency market and scored a deal with Bellator. Fast forward to 2018 and Mousasi is the Bellator middleweight champion. He’s set to defend his gold in a “super fight” against Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald on Sept. 29.

Gegard Mousasi Believes UFC is Plagued by ‘Bad Cards’

During a recent media call hyping up Bellator 206, Mousasi talked about the current state of the UFC. He expressed his belief that the company is failing to deliver exciting cards (via MMAFighting.com):

“I feel the UFC is declining because they’re putting on bad cards, the main events are not that intriguing. We have a lot of big names fighting now in Bellator. You have Quinton (Jackson) vs. Wanderlei (Silva), that’s a superfight on its own, obviously (Lyoto) Machida is now here. Ryan Bader. You have Matt Mitrione, you have so many big names. I think because of my long career, I’m now where I should be and I’m taking every chance I get to fight for the big fights.”

Mousasi is on a tear. He’s riding a seven-fight winning streak. “The Dreamcatcher” hasn’t lost a bout in nearly three years. Many believe Mousasi is destined to rule the roost in Bellator’s middleweight division for a long time, but a man who defeated him back in Feb. 2014 recently joined the promotion. Lyoto Machida will make his Bellator debut against Rafael Carvalho later this year. He’ll put himself in prime position for a title opportunity with a win. While Mousasi vs. Machida II is certainly possible, the champion can’t afford to look past MacDonald.

Do you agree with Gegard Mousasi on the UFC putting on too many “bad cards?”