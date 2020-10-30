Gegard Mousasi Critical of His Victory After Bellator 250

Gegard Mousasi fought to a decision win at Bellator 250 and it was not the fight fans were expecting to see between two men fighting for the middleweight title. Douglas Lima is the welterweight World Grand Prix winner and welterweight champion, so the move to 185 was a test for him, and Mousasi as well. Mousasi came out on top but realized early in the fight that he may have underestimated Lima.

“Tough opponent,” Mousasi told the media after the event and added, “ I underestimated him in the beginning maybe.” Mousasi dominated the fight and controlled most of the action including securing some takedowns. Everyone loves a finish and Mousasi says he wished he could have gotten one, but he said,” After the first round, I knew this guy [Lima] was going to stay for five.”

Bellator PR

“I’m not very happy with the performance but it’s a win. I won all rounds against a prime welterweight champion,” Mousasi said of Lima. Lima’s most notable offense was the leg kicks that landed in the fight and Mousasi,half-jokingly said he would probably need crutches to walk out of the arena.

“In the last round, he hurt me,” Mousasi said when asked about the leg kicks. Overall, Mousasi gave credit to Lima and made it known that he really had no choice but to fight the type of fight fans got. “I won because I was the more technical fighter,” the new middleweight champion said and called Lima “difficult to finish.”

With Lima’s attempt to move up in weight and be a two-division champion halted by Mousasi, it seems now Mousasi is being looked at to move to light-heavyweight. However, holding multiple titles did not seem to interest Mousasi, especially with a match against John Salter in sight. Mousasi said, “I don’t care that much about two belts, I just need to win my fights.”

What do you think is next for Mousasi?