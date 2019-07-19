Gegard Mousasi Doesn’t Care If You Think He’s A Sore Loser

Gegard Mousasi isn’t dwelling on those who say he can’t lose gracefully.

Mousasi was last seen in action back in June. He put the Bellator middleweight gold on the line against Rafael Lovato Jr. “The Dreamcatcher” was defeated via majority decision. After the bout, Mousasi made it clear that he believes Lovato Jr. is on performance enhancers.

Mousasi Fires Back At His Critics

Some have criticized Mousasi and have said he doesn’t handle his losses well. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Mousasi had an answer for those critics.

“I’ve done always comments about losing to certain opponents. I cry a little bit always. I’m a crybaby sometimes. Like Uriah Hall, I said ‘lucky.’ It was not lucky, but it got me the rematch. Machida, I said he cheated. I felt like he did. You can be honest about certain people. It is what it is. Machida, I lost because he was better. I’m a realistic guy. Lovato, I said it before. I don’t think I need to repeat it. People say I’m a bad loser. Whatever.”

Mousasi continued:

“You need to be a bad loser. Listen, if you lose a fight, you always try to blame on certain things. I get it. I’m not an idiot. I blame the loss (on) me because I (expletive) up. There are other certain things that I’m like, ‘Okay. What did go wrong about Lovato’s side?’ It is what it is. I’m not going to repeat it, but everyone knows what I said before.”

Mousasi is set for a rematch with Lyoto Machida at Bellator 228 on Sept. 28. Back in Feb. 2014, Machida earned a unanimous decision victory over Mousasi. Since that time, “The Dreamcatcher” has blasted “The Dragon” over his run-in with USADA.