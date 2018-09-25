Gegard Mousasi Explains How To Beat UFC Champ Robert Whittaker

Gegard Mousasi is one of the best middleweight fighters in the world. He’s currently the 185-pound champion of the Bellator MMA promotion. Mousasi will defend his title this weekend against welterweight champion Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206.

He recently took part in a media call to promote the event. Despite being, arguably, the greatest middleweight on the planet, that’s not what Mousasi is worried about. Right now, Mousasi wants to be the best middleweight on September 29th when he fights MacDonald. After that, he doesn’t care who the best in the world is (via MMA Junkie):

“I’m not thinking about that title (as best middleweight),” Mousasi said. “I don’t really care about that. All I care about is on Sept. 29 I have to be the best middleweight, then Sept. 30 somebody else can be the best middleweight. For me the goal is to be the best on the night.”

Mousasi was then asked about the middleweight champion in Bellator’s rival promotion, the UFC. That title is currently held by feared striker Robert Whittaker. In Mousasi’s view, an elite striker who can match the Aussie’s skill on the feet might be able to dethrone the champion:

“It’s all about matchups,” Mousasi said. “To fight Whittaker, I think a guy with good skills in standup can defeat him.”

What do you make of Mousasi’s assessment of Whittaker?