Gegard Mousasi Offers Well Wishes To Rafael Lovato Jr. Following Brain Condition Diagnosis

Gegard Mousasi may have had some unfavorable words for Rafael Lovato Jr. in the past, but there are more serious matters at hand.

Lovato Jr. captured the Bellator middleweight title back in June 2019. He defeated Mousasi via majority decision to become the new 185-pound title holder. Unfortunately for Lovato Jr., he had to relinquish the championship after being diagnosed with a rare brain condition called cavernoma.

Mousasi Sends Well Wishes To Lovato Jr.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Mousasi said that while words were said in the past he wishes Lovato Jr. the best.

“I don’t know if he’s ever going to get approved again,” Mousasi told MMA Junkie. “I know he’s trying and he’s a competitor and he always wants to compete even if it’s not healthy for you. I can understand him, but I wish him the best. I don’t wish him any bad doings or any harm. We were competitors, I want to fight him bad and I said some things, but that’s in the past. I’m not going to fight him anytime soon, so I’m just going to concentrate in Douglas Lima.”

Mousasi wasn’t shy in expressing frustration after his loss to Lovato Jr. He even accused Lovato Jr. of being on steroids. The former Bellator middleweight champion even pointed to Lovato Jr.’s nipples as proof of PED use.

With the Bellator middleweight championship now vacant, the promotion has set up a title bout. Mousasi will collide with welterweight champion Douglas Lima for the 185-pound gold on May 9. The bout will take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on Rafael Lovato Jr.’s fighting future. At this time, it is unknown whether or not Lovato Jr. will ever be able to compete again. The former Bellator middleweight champion has said he isn’t officially declaring retirement but his career is on hold.