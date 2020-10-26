Gegard Mousasi Open To Boxing Fight After Bellator 250

Gegard Mousasi looks to re-capture the middleweight title Thursday against Douglas Lima at Bellator 250 but also has his sights set on opportunities outside the cage.

“The good thing is (Bellator) is going to work with Showtime and maybe down the line (we can do) boxing fights, I’m open to it,” Mousasi told MMA News. “I don’t know if they are going to give it to me. I’m going to talk to (Scott Coker) about it after my fight. But I think if I have a great performance, then there can be those conversations.”

Mousasi (46-7) was originally scheduled to face Lima in May at Bellator 242 before the event was scrapped due to COVID-19. The 35-year-old hasn’t fought since a split decision victory over Lyoto Machida at Bellator 228 in September 2019.

Lima (32-7) last competed in October 2019 where he won the welterweight title by defeating Rory MacDonald by unanimous decision at Bellator 232. The American Top Team Atlanta product moves up to the middleweight division for the first time since March 2010.

Both decorated strikers in their own right, Mousasi believes he has the clear edge in that department ahead of the matchup.

“He knows I’m not trying to take him down,” Mousasi explained. “I even heard his coaches saying, ‘hey, I will try to take him down.’ Maybe they’re gonna surprise me by taking me down. So that’s also a possibility. I feel I can fight stand up easily. Not get hit. If I keep the range, the distance, I’m not gonna be in any danger I feel. So it depends on me. How aggressive I’m gonna be in the fight but that’s something I have to feel in the fight.”

Bellator 250 takes place on October 29th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Mousasi headlines the card against Lima for the vacant middleweight title.