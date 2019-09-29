Gegard Mousasi Points To Rafael Lovato’s Nipples As Proof Of Steroid Use

Gegard Mousasi was on fire during the Bellator 228 post-fight presser and he took aim at Rafael Lovato Jr.

Last night (Sept. 28), Mousasi took on Lyoto Machida in a rematch. Back in Feb. 2014, Machida defeated Mousasi via unanimous decision under the UFC banner. Mousasi got his revenge, edging Machida via split decision.

Gegard Mousasi Takes Aim At Rafael Lovato Jr.

Back in June, Mousasi lost his Bellator middleweight title to Lovato Jr. via majority decision. Mousasi didn’t hold back when speaking to reporters after Bellator 228, accusing Lovato Jr. of steroid use (via MMAJunkie.com).

“That guy looked like a horse,” Mousasi said. “… That’s not even a little bit of steroids. That’s like monkey steroids. I don’t know.”

Thing took quite the turn once Mousasi started talking about Lovato Jr.’s nipples.

“Well, he looked twice as big at the weigh-in. His nipples were hard, like a woman,” Mousasi said to laughs. “Watch it, I’m not kidding. I’m not trying to be funny or something. He could’ve given milk to babies.

“Anyway, I’m in a good mood. Maybe I shouldn’t talk that much.”

Watch the hilarious moment where Mousasi explained why he thinks Lovato Jr. was on steroids when they fought (via Karyn Bryant).