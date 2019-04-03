Gegard Mousasi Speaks On His Preparation For Bellator London

Gegard Mousasi doesn’t plan to be a victim of Rafael Lovato Jr.’s jiu-jitsu.

On June 22, Mousasi will defend his Bellator middleweight championship against Lovato Jr. The title bout is set to headline Bellator London inside The SSE Arena in London, England. It’ll be Mousasi’s second title defense. The two were supposed to meet back in January, but the champion went down with an injury.

Mousasi Talks Preparing For Lovato Jr.

During a Bellator London press conference, Mousasi discussed how he’s prepared to handle the ground game of the challenger (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I have actually a really good training partner, Reinier de Ridder, he has the same record, 9-0. Same jiu-jitsu, stand-up. Same height, same weight. And I was getting submitted last Saturday. But I’ve trained with him before. Once I’m in shape, there’s not going to be any submissions,” Mousasi said jokingly. “That’s what training is supposed to be. I can talk about whenever I go to Curitiba, Brazil, and train with all the Muay Thai killers down there (Lovato Jr. does part of his camp at Evolucao Thai), I get hit in the face a lot. We’re supposed to go through that sort of thing in training, so we can prepare for the fight. So, it’s good.”

Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva will be featured on the card as well as James Gallagher vs. Jeremiah Labiano.