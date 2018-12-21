Gegard Mousasi Pulls out of Bellator 214 Title Defense

Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled Bellator 214 title defense against Rafael Lovoto Jr. originally scheduled for January 26th. Sources close to MMA News have conformed the initial ESPN report of the withdrawal, and there is currently no timetable for Mousasi’s return or if Lovoto Jr. will remain on the card.

Gegard Mousasi’s 2019 debut will be delayed, but he will leave behind a successful 2018 campaign, opening the year with a TKO victory over Rafael Carvalho at Bellator 200 in May and then most recently defeating Rory MacDonald in a champion vs. champion superfight at Bellator 206, stopping MacDonald in the second round via TKO.

As for Rafael Lovoto Jr., the middleweight currently boasts a spotless 9-0 record and he, too, went 2-0 in 2018. Lovoto Jr. began the year by submitting Gerald Harris at Bellator 198. The 4th degree black belt would then proceed to tap out John Salter for his troubles at Bellator 205 in September. If and when this middleweight showdown is rescheduled, you’ll get the scoop right here at MMA News!

With the middleweight championship bout now cancelled, the current Bellator 214 card appears as follows:

Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader

Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales

Jorge Juarez vs. David Pacheco

Mike Segura vs. Richard Leroy

Who did you pick to win the fight between Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. prior to today’s cancellation?