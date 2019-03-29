Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. Headlines Bellator London

Gegard Mousasi is scheduled to defend his Bellator middleweight gold against Rafael Lovato Jr. in June.

Mousasi was initially set to defend his title back in January. “The Dreamcatcher” was forced off the Bellator 214 card due to a back injury. As a result, Lovato Jr. was also removed from the event.

Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr. Headed To London

Bellator has announced that Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr. has been rescheduled for June 22. The bout will take place inside The SSE Arena in London, England. Also featured on the card will be welterweight Paul Daley and bantamweight James Gallagher. Their opponents have not been revealed.

Mousasi captured Bellator middleweight gold back in May 2018. He finished Rafael Carvalho in the opening frame. The 185-pound champion went on to dominate welterweight title holder Rory MacDonald in his first title defense.

As for Lovato Jr., he’s been on a tear. The rising middleweight has been perfect so far in his professional mixed martial arts career with a 9-0 record. He has only gone the distance once. Lovato Jr. is coming off a third-round submission victory over John Salter back in Sept. 2018.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the Bellator London card.