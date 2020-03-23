Gegard Mousasi Says Bet on Him For Bellator 242 (Interview)

Gegard Mousasi has been fighting long enough to know trash talk is not necessary when a fight is booked. His match with Douglas Lima on May 9 at Bellator 242 for the vacant middleweight title might not be anything new to someone who not only once held the title, but has a career that had him hold titles at Strikeforce, and DREAM. With a record of 47-7-2, Mousasi’s ready to fight even when he doesn’t feel like it.

“This time I feel like fighting, “Mousasi told MMANews when Bellator was in New York City to announce their spring and summer schedule. While, things changed in sports and the rest of the world later that week due to the current pandemic, May is still a bit away and time will tell if the bout is in Jeopardy or not. With that in mind, when in New York Mousasi said, “I’m hungry; I’m going to put on a great performance.”

Mousasi addressed his hunger to compete saying that “It comes and goes,” but for this one it is absolutely there with a fight that could potentially get back the middleweight title he lost to Rafael Lovato Jr., at Bellator 223. “People should put their money on me,” he said of how he feels about how he matches up with Lima.

When asked about Lima, he said he sees him as a “stand-up fighter.” Mousasi, added, “I’ve never seen him wrestle or do takedowns to do ground and pound. He’s going to fight stand up and that is where I am better than him.” As far as how his mood changes, and his comments during the press conference on how sometimes he does not feel like fighting he said, “For me it’s mental. Sometimes I feel like fighting and sometimes not fighting and I feel like fighting this time.”

Do you agree with Mousasi’s take on Lima?