Gegard Mousasi Says Size Was Just One Factor In Win Over Rory MacDonald

Gegard Mousasi says that his size advantage over Rory MacDonald didn’t tell the full story in their bout.

Mousasi took on MacDonald in a champion vs. champion bout this past Saturday night (Sept. 29). Mousasi’s middleweight title was on the line. The bout served as Bellator 206‘s main event. Mousasi dominated the fight and earned a second-round TKO victory.

Gegard Mousasi Dismisses The Notion That Size Was The Lone Factor

The middleweight champion recently appeared on “The MMA Hour.” On the show he told host Luke Thomas that more played a role in the outcome of the fight than his size advantage:

“I always said size does matter. If he would clinch or I would get a top position, then size would definitely matter and I think that was the case here. I always said I’m faster than him. He was thinking that he was fast, but I was faster than him. I have the better stand-up. Yeah, strength played a factor but people always go on this size thing. GSP’s shorter than Bisping, he won. Kelvin Gastelum is fighting for the middleweight title, he’s a welterweight. Whittaker himself was a welterweight. People go and say ‘well t’s the size difference.’ One hundred percent it made the difference when we were on the ground, but I think stand-up I was better and my game plan was better.”

Mousasi has his sights set on a middleweight title defense with Rafael Lovato Jr. If he’s successful in that bout, then he’d like to have a rematch with Lyoto Machida. “The Dreamcatcher” is feeling ambitious as he’ll be gunning for another title if he can have two more successful defenses. He went as far as to tell Thomas that he can make the cut down to welterweight.

Do you think Gegard Mousasi is better than Rory MacDonald overall, or was the size advantage the main factor?