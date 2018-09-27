Gegard Mousasi Teases Potential Heavyweight Jump

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans might be surprised to see Gegard Mousasi fighting at heavyweight soon. Mousasi is set to defend his Bellator middleweight title this weekend (Sat. September 29, 2018) in the main event of Bellator 206. Welterweight champion Rory MacDonald will challenge Mousasi for the 185-pound title.

Mousasi is currently on a seven-fight win streak, not having lost since a second-round TKO to Uriah Hall in 2015. The middleweight champ has finished six of his past seven wins. Mousasi has been fighting since 2003, and at the age of 33, it might be time to wind down soon.

When that time comes, Mousasi tells MMA Fighting he’s interested in “fun fights.” This includes a potential run in the heavyweight division, which means no more cutting weight:

“I think as I get older, I’m going to look for the fun fights. Maybe heavyweight, light heavyweight. I’m tired of the weight cut, so I’ll want to fight at the highest levels for these four fights, and then from there fight old men,” Mousasi said.

“I don’t know, I think I will be close to the end of my career, so if I continue to fight, I would like to have more comfort. I don’t want to lose a lot of weight anymore. I’ll fight heavyweight too, I don’t have a problem with that.

“I always said after these four fights, I would want to retire, but like I said, everything depends on the result. If I win every fight in four or five minutes, I keep winning, yeah, the desire will be to continue. But if I have fights like Shlemenko, then I have to rethink [things].”

What do you think of a potential heavyweight jump for Mousasi?