Gegard Mousasi Wants Extensive Drug Testing For Possible Lyoto Machida Rematch

Gegard Mousasi is open to rematching Lyoto Machida under Bellator’s banner, but he wants extensive drug testing if it does happen.

The current Bellator MMA middleweight champ and Machida previously fought back in 2015, a fight the Brazilian won via unanimous decision. Mousasi has been very vocal in the past few weeks since Bellator’s signing of Machida, saying he believes “The Dragon” was on performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) during their first fight.

He also told Luke Thomas of MMA Fighting on the latest edition of The MMA Hour that he thinks Machida greases regularly as well:

“He was slippy as f*ck,” Machida said. “If you put oil on your body, the next day you sweat it out and you’re slippy as f*ck. I’m not [the] only [one] saying that; you can ask Luke Rockhold — he said he was slippery too and I went five rounds with [Machida].

“I was watching the video back and when I have his back he was shiny as f*ck and he had a six-pack like 15-year-old virgin boy. Then I saw his last fight with Vitor Belfort and he was fat as f*ck. What you can see, you can see. I’m not blind, go back and watch the fights.

“He had a six-pack a few years ago and since USADA came he doesn’t have one anymore. I don’t want to talk about it. People always say I’m a bad loser. I’m not a bad loser, I’m saying I fought people that were on steroids, you dumb motherf*ckers — what can’t you understand about that?”

Should Bellator book a rematch between he and Machida, Mousasi would like to see extensive drug testing take place similar to that of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA):

“Rematch? 100 percent. And if we have a rematch, we should be tested the same as USADA — blood and urine — because he’s a cheater, 100 percent he’s a cheater.”

“I want to do it the same way,” Mousasi said. “So far, the commission has been doing a good job so everything has been fine. I think with Machida they should do extra testing and especially blood [testing] because I don’t trust that guy.

“When I fought him, that was before USADA, people have to understand that. After USADA he’s been caught with some stupid sh*t, I don’t consider that to be [as bad]. His buddy, Anderson Silva, he knew he was being tested and he got caught twice for steroids. Brazilians have a reputation for being on steroids, that’s the truth.

“Before USADA, I felt he took something before our fight. Then afterwards, of course he knows he’s going to be tested so he wasn’t going to use the other sh*t that he was using before.

“I’m just wondering where is his six-pack? Watch the video of him fighting Vitor Belfort, he has a chubby belly. He still has to cut all of that weight, so when you lose all that weight you’ve got to be muscular, but he wasn’t muscular.”

What are your thoughts on Mousasi wanting extensive drug testing for a possible rematch with Lyoto Machida? Let us know in the comments!