Gennady Golovkin Down To Fight McGregor & Khabib

The crossover talk between boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) continues to roll on. Now, former boxing middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is getting in on the fun. The hysteria began last year when Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor boxed inside the squared circle. Of course, Mayweather won the fight via 10th round TKO after McGregor exhausted himself.

TMZ Sports caught up with Golovkin and asked him about what’s next for him in his boxing career. Once holding an undefeated record, two controversial decisions against Canelo Alvarez has changed all that. His first go-around with the Mexican star ended with an absolute robbery, with the judges awarding a Draw when GGG clearly out-classed Alvarez. Their rematch this past September was a much closer affair, however, Alvarez won yet another controversial decision, despite many believing GGG did enough to earn the nod.

When asked what’s next for him, Golovkin responded with, ”I don’t know, I have no idea right now.” Golovkin was then asked if he’d like to fight either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor next. It turns out GGG was actually watching when McGregor and Khabib fought last month (via MMA Mania):

“These huge guys, yeah. I saw their fight. It was a good fight.”

Golovkin was asked which of the two men he’d be interesting in fighting. His response? ”Both!”

What do you think of a potential fight between GGG and McGregor or Khabib?