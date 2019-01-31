Gennady Golovkin Expected to Sign with DAZN

The DAZN streaming service has been making some big moves lately. They recently signed Canelo Alvarez to a record-breaking broadcast deal. He signed for five years over 11 fights, worth $365 million. The first fight of that deal went down last month (Sat. December 15, 2018) against Rocky Fielding. He finished Fielding in the third round to capture the WBA Super Middleweight Championship.

Now, Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger reports that DAZN is closing in on signing Gennady Golovkin. The former unified middleweight champion fielded offers from Premier Boxing Champions of FOX and Showtime, ESPN, and DAZN. Coppinger reports that Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn and DAZN chairman John Skipper met with “GGG” and his team in Los Angeles this week.

The meeting was to finalize terms of the deal. It’s believed to be a two-fight contract with each fight having a guaranteed eight-figure purse. The report suggests that “barring an unforeseen stumbling block in talks between GGG and Hearn/DAZN, it appears deal will get done.” This would be a huge score for DAZN, who already has the broadcast rights for Alvarez, cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, Japanese star Naoya Inoue, and unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

What do you think about GGG possibly signing with DAZN?