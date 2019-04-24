Gennady Golovkin Leaves Trainer Abel Sanchez

Abel Sanchez will not be cornering Gennady Golovkin going forward.

Golovkin has had great success in his boxing career, going 38-1-1 in 40 professional bouts. He’s a former WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion. Despite the success, Golovkin feels that it’s time to make a change and it comes at the expense of his trainer.

‘GGG’ Moves On From Abel Sanchez

Golovkin posted a statement on his Instagram account revealing that Sanchez is no longer his trainer:

“I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career. I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez. This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel’s professional abilities. He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer. I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing.”

The timing of the news is interesting as Golovkin is preparing for a June 8 showdown with Steve Rolls. It’ll be Golovkin’s first bout under his lucrative DAZN deal. The action will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.