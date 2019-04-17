Gennady Golovkin Opponent Finalized For June Return

Gennady Golovkin's opponent for his return to the squared circle this summer has been finalized as he looks to eventually avenge the only loss of his career.

The “Big Drama Show” is official for June. Former unified middleweight boxing champion Gennady Golovkin will make his return to the ring on June 8 against Steve Rolls. The action all goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will be the first fight broadcasted as part of Golovkin’s new deal with DAZN.

He’ll face the undefeated Rolls in a bout with a maximum weight limit of 164 pounds. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds. Rolls holds a record of 19-0 with 10 of those victories coming by way of knockout. He’ll face one of the best middleweights of all time in Golovkin, who is 38-1-1 and comes off the only loss of his boxing career to Canelo Alvarez. The loss was a controversial one, as many believe Golovkin actually won the fight.

A two-city press tour featuring both Golovkin and Rolls is scheduled for next week. The first date coming from Madison Square Garden on Monday, April 22, concluding the following day on Tuesday, April 23 in Los Angeles.

