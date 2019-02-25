Gennady Golovkin Reportedly Closing In On DAZN Deal, Involves Company Equity

Chances of a trilogy fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are looking very high. The Mexican star inked a record-breaking deal with the DAZN streaming service last year. Now, Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger reports that Golovkin and DAZN are now closing in on a multi-fight deal. The deal includes three guaranteed fights out of a possible six.

In an interesting twist, the deal also includes equity in the company for “GGG”, and guarantees dates for GGG Promotions. Coppinger added Golovkin is expected to earn around $15 million for his return in late spring/early summer. He’ll then potentially fight Alvarez in September, which could earn him up to $30 million:

BREAKING: Gennady Golovkin and DAZN are close to finalizing a multi-fight deal, according to industry sources. The package includes three guaranteed fights on the platform and as many as six. Deal also gives GGG equity in the company and guaranteed dates for GGG Promotions — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 24, 2019

"Golovkin is expected to earn around $15 million for his return in late spring/early summer before a potential third fight with Canelo Alvarez in September that would pay him upward of $30 million" Golovkin is expected to earn around $15 million for his return in late spring/early summer before a potential third fight with Canelo Alvarez in September that would pay him upward of $30 million — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 24, 2019 Canelo Alvarez signed a 10-fight, $350 million contract with DAZN back in October. The first of those fights took place against Rocky Fielding in December. His next will take place against Daniel Jacobs from the T-Mobile Arena in May. Should he pick up Jacobs' IBF middleweight title, it would make his rematch with Golovkin all the grander.

What do you think about Golovkin’s reported deal with DAZN?