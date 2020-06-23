Geoff Neal Not Happy With UFC Layoff, Returns To Second Job

Geoff Neal isn’t getting fight offers from the UFC and he’s losing patience.

Neal hasn’t been in action since Dec. 2019. He starched Mike Perry in the first round via TKO. Despite the impressive showing, Neal has been on the sidelines for apparently no good reason.

Geoff Neal Isn’t Pleased With UFC Layoff

Neal spoke to theScore MMA’s James Lynch and said that no one wants to step up and fight him as he’s a big risk for anyone ranked above him (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I tell people I’m in purgatory in my career. I’m ranked No 11, not in the top-10 yet. I don’t have a big following behind me, so everybody that I want to fight doesn’t want to fight me because I’m a big risk. I’m somebody who knocks people out so I’m dangerous for their stock. So I see why they don’t want to accept the fight with me. But it’s still bullish*t, I need to get paid, but I’m just sitting out here waiting,” Neal said.

Neal went on to say that he’s been calling for fights with the likes of Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michael Chiesa. Neal has theorized that Chiesa is afraid of fighting him.

The layoff has been bad enough that Neal returned to his job as a server at Texas Steakhouse. Neal said he knew he had to get back to work pre-COVID because he felt the lack of fight options would be significant. It appears he was right and is now left wondering when someone will step up.

Neal is riding a seven-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a defeat since Jan. 2017. He is 5-0 under the UFC banner. We’ll keep you updated on the fighting future of this promising UFC welterweight.