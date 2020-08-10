Monday, August 10, 2020

Geoff Neal Says He ‘Almost Died,’ Neil Magny Now Fights Robbie Lawler

By Cole Shelton
Robbie Lawler
Image Credit: Derek Leung/Getty Images

Geoff Neal can’t catch a break.

The 11th ranked welterweight has been looking for a fight since he beat Mike Perry last December. It has been difficult for him but on Aug. 29 he was expected to take on Neil Magny. But, on Sunday evening, Neal took to Instagram to reveal he nearly died and is out of his scrap.

“These past few week have been crazy, and that’s putting it lightly. It’s really hard to try to find an eloquent way to say “I almost died.” So screw it.. I almost died…. This really put alot of things into perspective for me,” he wrote. “Never did I ever think I would be hooked up to a dialysis machine before my 30s. Everything was going well for me. Was training everyday, making money at work, just signed a contract for a huge fight, then BOOM, life hit me with a check hook. I’m just glad to be home after having to spend 1 week in the ICU. Stay healthy out there y’all and listen to your body at all times.”

Now, according to MMA DNA and confirmed by multiple outlets, former UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler steps up on short notice to battel Magny.

Robbie Lawler has not fought since he dropped a decision to Colby Covington last August. The former champion is on a three-fight losing streak after a controversial submission loss to Ben Askren and a decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos.

Neil Magny, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak since returning to the Octagon where he beat Li Jingliang at UFC 248 and Anthony Rocco Martina at UFC 250.

