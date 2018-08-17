George Sullivan Is Unimpressed with Mickey Gall’s Name & Résumé

George Sullivan will be taking on Mickey Gall at UFC Lincoln a week from Saturday in his first fight back in action following his USADA suspension. Although Mickey Gall has earned a name for himself by earning a UFC contract on Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight in the inaugural season of the show followed by beating recognized names like CM Punk and Sage Norchutt, Sullivan is not motivated by the name “Mickey Gall.”

“He’s a name that doesn’t make him a big fight,” George said in an interview with Lucas Grandsire of FloCombat earlier this week. “I’ve fought competition well above his competition. I’m not taking nothing away from him. Anybody who fights in the UFC (is) a dangerous man. He offers what he offers. I’ve never said no to a fight. I’ve always said, ‘Yes.’ So to me, I just wanted to fight. I didn’t care who it was.”

George Sullivan went on to state that Mickey Gall isn’t the only name that means nothing to him. The names behind Gall’s victories mean just as little:

“The first three fights in his career were a joke,” Sullivan said. “They were nobodies. I don’t even know who they are. I mean, listen, let’s be honest. I fought top competition to get into the UFC; he got in on a show. He hasn’t beaten anybody credible. Sage Northcutt was still young and looked terrible in that fight. Then, he fought a real fighter, Randy Brown, and look what happened, you know what I mean?

I’ve fought harder competition, tougher guys. Like I said, I don’t take away nothing from anybody. Every human being is dangerous. But I just feel that what I bring to the table is light years ahead of what he does.”

Do you think this fight with George Sullivan will serve as a litmus test for how good Mickey Gall is right now?