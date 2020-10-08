Georges St. Pierre Addresses A Possible Return To MMA

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Addresses A Possible Return To MMA

By Ian Carey
Georges St. Pierre
Georges St. Pierre

UFC legend recently discussed what would have to happen for him to make a return to the cage. GSP hasn’t fought since defeating Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 217. He spoke to TSN recently about if a comeback is possibly in the cards for him.

“Why step back in? But why not step back in? We only live once,” GSP said. “So that is the question that I am facing now.”

“If I have an opportunity to do it and all the stars align and I don’t do it – Cause I’ve still got it now, you know? I would say I’m still in my best years. Will I regret it when I reach 50-years-old? Will I tell myself ‘I wish I would have done that and I did not do it.'”

GSP then addressed possibly facing Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime to fight a guy who’s undefeated, who’s never been beat and I could have been the first, I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like, now with COVID the situation is different but when I train, I still get it, I’m very confident.”

GSP then said that when he is training he wants to fight but once the adrenaline wears off, he is comfortable in his retired life.

“If you would ask right during training or before training, ‘hey would you like to fight again?’ I would be like ‘yeah, let’s do it, I’m down.’ But then after I go home and everything, after a hot shower then you go home, things calm down, the adrenaline calms down and you ask me would you like to fight and I’m like ‘I don’t know, I’m not sure about it. I’m good where I am, I’m comfortable. I’m kind of satisfied.’ Satisfaction for an athlete is death. You’re done. You’re finished when you’re satisfied.”

GSP continued to say he would have to change his whole mindset if he were to step back in the cage. His interview with TSN can be viewed in the player below:

