Georges St-Pierre Confident Nick Diaz Still Has What It Takes To Be A UFC Champion

Georges St-Pierre believes Nick Diaz still has what it takes to be a UFC champion.

Diaz has been hinting at a return for quite some time, but his manager said he would be fighting in 2021 for sure. If he does return, he would get a big name opponent and likely against a top-ranked opponent. So, for the former welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre he likes Diaz’s chances of having success.

“I wish him the best, I love to see him fight,” St-Pierre said to ESPN (via MMA Mania). “I just wish and hope that he comes back as good or even better than he was. I believe he can be champion. He has a crazy style. He comes forward, and his game is very, very, very underrated. When you fight him, you feel the feeling of claustrophobia.

“He’s playing with your mind,” St-Pierre added. “He’s very well-rounded. I think he can get up there and cause a lot of problems to a lot of guys. I always said it, I believe when Tyron Woodley was champion, he should have gone and fight Tyron. It would have been a great fight for the fans, and he would have had a chance to win because of the style.”

Unfortnately, St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is a bad style matchup for the elder Diaz brother. So, Nick Diaz might have missed his chance to win UFC gold.