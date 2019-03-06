Georges St-Pierre Exits USADA Testing Pool After Retirement Notification

Georges St-Pierre has put his retirement in writing, officially bringing a close to the Canadian’s Hall-of-Fame career.

Georges St-Pierre provided a written notification to the UFC of his retirement and will now be removed from the USADA testing pool. With this removal, St-Pierre would need be in the pool for six months before he could compete again if he were to come out of retirement, a possibility that St-Pierre did not rule out following his retirement:

“I don’t know where I will be, mentally, the state of mind, in my life, in a few months,” St-Pierre said at the retirement press conference. “I don’t know. For me, it’s retirement now. I don’t want those other guys to call me out, because I’m out. If something happens and Dana calls me back with something interesting, we’ll see. Like a movie scenario, ‘Oh! He’s coming back!’ We’ll see, but right now I’m not thinking about it.”

UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitsky confirmed the news of Georges St-Pierre exiting the USADA testing pool (via MMA Fighting):

“He is out [of the pool],” Novitzky said. “He gave me written notice he’s retired and out of the USADA registered testing pool (RTP). If he were to ever return, he’d have to be back in for six months before competing.”

If St-Pierre remains out of the testing pool and out of competition, the last fight of his career will have been a victory over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to win the middleweight championship. St-Pierre had hoped to make another return against reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the UFC brass did not share his interest and closed the door of the potential contest before it even cracked ajar.

Do you believe this written notification erases any doubt that Georges St-Pierre is 100% retired?