Georges St-Pierre Explains Keys To Victory Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov have both asked to fight each other, yet the UFC is not interested in it.

Yet, each day, it seems like both fighters continue to talk about the fight as it could happen. During a recent interview, St-Pierre brought it up again and explained how he would be able to beat Nurmagomedov.

“I think there’s different areas of the fight that I’m better than him,” St-Pierre said on TSN (transcript via MMA Mania). “Even though he’s better than me in some stuff, I’m quicker in and out and controlling the distance and getting inside for the takedown faster in the open stance. He’s better near the fence, I’m better in the open. If I keep that fight in the open, I win.”

Although he expects to win the fight if it happens, he doesn’t think it will. Part of the reason why is he knows it would be a one-off fight for him. And, should he beat Nurmagomedov, it leaves the UFC lightweight champ on a loss and his star power would diminish.

“Maybe they don’t want me to beat him because if I leave after that, I ruin their whole investment,” he joked.

