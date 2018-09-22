Georges St-Pierre explains why a bout with Tyron Woodley just isn’t in the cards for now.

Woodley is coming off a spectacular performance against Darren Till. “The Gorilla” was undefeated going into the bout, but Woodley dominated their welterweight title bout at UFC 228 earlier this month. “The Chosen One” retained his title via second-round submission.

Georges St-Pierre Explains Why he Won’t Fight Tyron Woodley

Woodley once sought a showdown with St-Pierre, but at the UFC 228 post-fight press conference he claimed he was over it. St-Pierre recently revealed why he doesn’t want to fight Woodley at this time (via FanSided.com):

“In terms of coming back to fighting, you have to realize I have a lot more to lose than to win. Tyron Woodley wants to fight me because he has a lot more to win than to lose because if he beats me in terms of legacy, in terms of popularity, he has a lot more to win,” St-Pierre explained. “It’s not that I’m scared, actually, I’m always scared when I go fight, I’m scared of everybody but being scared is irrelevant because I’m going to walk the walk if I have to do it. I have to choose carefully what is my next move. For at this point I am with cementing my legacy it is not a straight line. I have to check what can I gain, what can I lose. That is why when I fought Michael Bisping it was a win/win situation from both sides. If I were to lose I lose but if I win, I win big so it was good. Fighting Tyron Woodley right now, now that he won his last fight it elevates his stock a little bit more but it’s still not a complete win/win situation for me.”

St-Pierre was last seen in action back in Nov. 2017. He challenged Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. The bout headlined UFC 217 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. St-Pierre captured the 185-pound gold with a submission finish. The following month, St-Pierre vacated his title.

Do you want to see Georges St-Pierre vs. Tyron Woodley some day?